yEd Graph Editor
yEd is a powerful desktop application that can be used to quickly and effectively generate high-quality diagrams.
Create diagrams manually, or import your external data for analysis. Our automatic layout algorithms arrange even large data sets with just the press of a button.
yEd is freely available and runs on all major platforms: Windows, Unix/Linux, and macOS.
Key Features
Supported Diagrams
yEd supports a wide variety of diagram types. In addition to the illustrated types, yEd also supports organization charts, mind maps, swimlane diagrams, Entity Relationship diagrams, and many more.
Support Resources
Feedback
"Dear yWorks team,
As you would know, I have been a user of yEd for many years now. Through me, I have propagated yEd as a diagramming tool across all the organizations that I consult with. My own team uses yEd extensively as well. I write this email to thank the wonderful developers of this incredible tool. Like me, you have empowered the lives of thousands of professionals across the globe, for free, and without expectation of rewards. This is an unbelievable act of kindness.
yEd remains one of the most fascinating tools I and my team members have ever used. My salutes to each one of you.
Best wishes and God Bless."
Rajesh Kumar
Vice President, Special Projects Division TMI Network, India
Tagline: A Proud yEd Champion !
"Hi there
Just wanted to say Thank you! for the application yED that you guys made... It's great... I looked and couldn't find a flowchart that I really liked -- then found yours and love it :)... I didn't see a donate button in the "About" area, so figured I'd at least reach out and say thank you for a job very well done...
It's amazing how much easier your flowchart works than anyone else's out there..."
Best to you
Bruce Brown
Independent MQL4 Developer
"Hello,
This tool is great. It's actually the best I know to realize schemas.
Thank you for your great tool."
Etienne Gauthier
Enterprise Architect at Partenor
"Dear yEd Team.
I looked for an alternative to Visio. I found and just downloaded your software yEd, it is brilliant.
I found the program very easy to use, and will recommend it to others."
Alan, Business Consultant
Chester UK
